Samsung admits problems in the Galaxy Fold, delays launch

The world’s first foldable smartphone by Samsung has been folded back in the box. Samsung has officially delayed the launch of the Galaxy Fold to an indefinite date after several complaints related to its screen durability.

Samsung in its blog post has stated that the company has delayed the launch to work on the problems pointed out in the Galaxy Fold. Last week, the company provided review units to tech reviewers and publications who reported about the screen cracking and going black after a thin layer of film was removed.

“We recently unveiled a completely new mobile category: a smartphone using multiple new technologies and materials to create a display that is flexible enough to fold. We are encouraged by the excitement around the Galaxy Fold. While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience”, Samsung stated.

The company has acknowledged that the Galaxy Fold’s screen has some issues. Preliminary reports suggest that the cause of the problem is associated with the impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. Samsung in the blog post reported that substances were found inside the device that affected the display’s performance which resulted in a total screen blackout.

The South-Korean tech giant has assured that it will work on the foldable display and make it more durable. The company will also ensure about informing users about the protective film on the display that is not supposed to be removed. Several tech YouTubers faced issues with the Galaxy Fold's screen after they removed the protective layer thinking of it as a screen protector.