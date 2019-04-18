Samsung Galaxy Fold's screen is breaking already before going on sale, company responds

The much-hyped and awaited Samsung Galaxy Fold is going on sale in the US on April 26. The world’s first commercial foldable smartphone is finally available on pre-order. However, Samsung’s most premium device has begun on an off-putting note for the company.

Screens of a few sample units of the Galaxy Fold have reportedly broken and blacked out, and Samsung has responded to the complaints.

In a bid to promote the smartphone, tech reviewers and media outlets were provided with a brand new Galaxy Fold. Some review units have reportedly stopped working with the display blacking out.

Some reviewers have complained that the display broke after they tried removing a thin film that they thought was a screen protector.

Popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee tweeted, "PSA: There's a layer that appears to be a screen protector on the Galaxy Fold's display. It's NOT a screen protector. Do NOT remove it.”



There is a very small tear at the top part of the hinge and after I poked at it, the screen got worse. I thought perhaps it was another removable layer. Tear may have been caused by removing it. But @stevekovach @backlon having similar issues without having removed the film. pic.twitter.com/9WCPmEMpB1 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

Brownlee uploaded a photo showing the damaged screen with the thin film partly peeled-off. He further added that after peeling off the film, “the display spazzed and blacked out”.Mark Gurman from Bloomberg also faced a similar issue with the display. He removed the layer thinking of it as a screen protector soon after which the screen was completely dead.

Samsung has issued a statement after the news of the anticipated Galaxy Fold’s screen going blank has gone viral. The statement states that some samples of the foldable device were provided to the media for review and Samsung has received their complaints about the main screen going blank.

Samsung has now informed that the protective film on top of the main screen is a part of the display to protect it from unwanted scratches.

“A few reviewers reported having removed the top layer of the display causing damage to the screen. The main display on the Galaxy Fold features a top protective layer, which is part of the display structure designed to protect the screen from unintended scratches. Removing the protective layer or adding adhesives to the main display may cause damage”, the statement read.

Samsung assured that it will ensure that customers are informed about this to avoid any damage to the display or the device.