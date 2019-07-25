App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung confirms launch of an 'improved' Galaxy Fold in September

The improvements include extending the top protective layer beyond the bezel, making it an integral part of the display that should not be removed.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

After a long wait, Samsung has finally announced the release of Galaxy Fold. The South Korean giant claims to have fixed all the issues in its $2,000 foldable smartphone. Samsung stated that the Galaxy Fold would be first available in select markets starting September.

It took nearly three months for Samsung to fix the issues in the Galaxy Fold. Samsung has informed that it has made improvements and ran the Galaxy Fold through various tests to validate the changes.

The improvements include extending the top protective layer beyond the bezel, making it an integral part of the display that should not be removed. This protective layer was mistaken to be a screen protector and was peeled-off by some reviewers, eventually leading to the screen blacking out.

There were complaints about debris entering through the hinge and settling below the display, causing permanent damage. Samsung has reduced the space between the hinge area and the display and added new protection caps at the top and bottom to fix this issue. The company has also included more metal layers below the Infinity Flex display to add more protection.

Apart from these hardware improvements, Samsung has stated that it has also worked upon improving the user experience on the Galaxy Fold. These improvements mainly include optimising more apps and service for the foldable phone.

Samsung has not mentioned the exact date and the countries where it would re-launch the Galaxy Fold. The company would reveal these details days before the planned launch. We can expect the Galaxy Fold to eventually make its way to India, if not in September.

To recall, the Galaxy Fold features a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside, which – when folded – becomes a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display. Samsung’s first foldable smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB Universal Flash Storage 3.0 (eUFS).

It gets three cameras at the back and two at the front. The triple camera setup at the rear includes a 12MP f1.5 / f2.4 apertures wide-angle camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 16MP f2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP f2.4 telephoto lens with OIS and 2x optical zoom.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 08:50 am

