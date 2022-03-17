Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book 2 Business, Galaxy Book Go launched in India: All you need to know

Samsung has officially unveiled new Galaxy Book laptops in India. The new line-up includes the Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book 2 Business, and Galaxy Book Go. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series and Galaxy Book 2 Business will be powered by 12th Gen Intel processors.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 features a starting price of Rs 1,15,990 in India, while the Galaxy Book 2 Pro will set you back at Rs 1,06,990 for the base configuration. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 and Galaxy Book 2 360 feature a starting price of Rs 99,990 and Rs 65,990, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, Galaxy Book Go Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go is the most affordable of the lot, fetching a starting price of Rs 38,990. Lastly, the Galaxy Book 2 Business starts from Rs 1,04,990. Pre-booking for Samsung’s new Galaxy Book laptops will begin on March 17 and 18. Samsung has also announced cashback and other offers for the new Galaxy Book laptops.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series includes the Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 360, and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. The four laptops feature an ultra-slim and light form factor. They are touted to offer up to 21 hours of battery life with fast USB Type-C universal charging and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 laptops come in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. The notebooks use Full HD Super AMOLED panels with up to 500 nits of peak brightness. It is worth noting that the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 offers a touchscreen. The Galaxy Book 2 360 sports a 13.3-inch AMOLED touch display with 120 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

The Galaxy Book 2 will opt for a 15.6-inch display, but the type of panel is not mentioned. The Galaxy Book 2 Series will come with the latest Intel Evo platforms and Windows 11. They will also be equipped with a 1080p webcam and stereo speakers with AKG and Dolby Atmos sound technology. The Galaxy Book 2 Series is available in Graphite and Silver colours.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel processors. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and opts for a 14-inch display. The notebook comes with a Tamper Alert feature and some camera features to ensure better framing. The Galaxy Book 2 Business offers security solutions and the connected power of the Galaxy ecosystem. Users can select recently used phone apps and open them up on their Galaxy Book2 Business PC and pick up right where they left off. The notebook is available in a single Graphite colour option.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go is powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 computing platform. The Galaxy Book Go boasts a 180-degree hinge and meets the 6 items of US Military Standard (MIL-STD-810G). It sports a 14-inch display and pre-installed Windows 11. The notebook also supports Dolby Atmos and offers long battery life, up to 18 hours of video playback. The Galaxy Book Go is available in a sole Silver colour.