Samsung Galaxy A72 official press photos, specifications leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A72 launch in India seems imminent. The midrange smartphone’s specifications have leaked multiple times in the past. The latest development from the rumour mill has leaked the Samsung Galaxy A72 official press photos and specifications.

The Galaxy A72 specifications leaked by WinFuture suggest that the device will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Leaked photos further reveal an Infinity-O display with the hole-punch cutout at the top-centre portion for the 32MP front camera. A recent report claimed that the Galaxy A72 will come with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, courtesy of the AMOLED panel.

The quad-camera setup on the back will house a 64MP primary camera, as per a previous report. It will also feature an 8MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

Under the hood, the device will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone will run on Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 out of the box.

It is also tipped to come with an IP rating for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A72's price is expected to be around $449 (roughly Rs 39,600).