Samsung Galaxy A72 4G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G will have the same processor as the Galaxy A52 4G.

Moneycontrol News
December 25, 2020 / 12:39 PM IST

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy A72 early next year. The mid-range A-series smartphone is tipped to be available in 4G and 5G variants. Ahead of the rumoured launch, the Galaxy A72 4G has been spotted on Geekbench 5.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G with the model number SM-A725F was spotted on Geekbench 5. The listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, reveals that Galaxy A72 4G will come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It will be paired with 8GB RAM. 

The Galaxy A72 4G with performance unit managed to score 549 and 1637 in Geekbench 5’s single-core and multi-core test. The device will also boot on Android 11-based One UI out of the box.

The report also mentions that the Galaxy A72 4G will have the same processor as the Galaxy A52 4G. The claim is based on the latter’s Geekbench visit, which revealed that the A52 4G will come with the same Snapdragon 720G processor.

The listing also revealed the Galaxy A72 4G will boot on Android 11 out of the box. 

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G specifications and design renders were leaked earlier this month. The device will sport a 6.7-inch flat display with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. It will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, courtesy of the AMOLED panel. 

The rear panel will have Samsung’s Glasstic finish, which is a plastic back panel with a glossy finish. There will be a rectangle-shaped quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor. Details about the other three sensors are currently unknown. 

Samsung Galaxy A72 price is expected to be around $599 (roughly Rs 44,000).

Both variants of the Galaxy A72 are expected to launch in early 2021.
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Dec 25, 2020 12:39 pm

