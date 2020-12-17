Samsung Galaxy A72 5G specifications tipped via leaked design renders

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G design renders have been leaked. The smartphone is expected to launch in early 2021 in select markets. The design renders reveal some of the key Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G renders leaked by OnLeaks reveal the design from all sides. The front will sport a 6.7-inch flat display with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The device will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, courtesy of the AMOLED panel.

The rear panel will have Samsung’s Glasstic finish, which is a plastic back panel with a glossy finish. There will be a rectangle-shaped quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor. Details about the other three sensors are currently unknown.

At the bottom is the USB Type-C port sandwiched between the 3.5mm headphone jack and the speaker grille. The right edge houses the power and volume keys.

The tipster also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A72 price is expected to be around $599 (roughly Rs 44,000).

OnLeaks recently leaked the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G design renders as well. The device is said to feature a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display with a hole-punch camera cutout. Like the Galaxy A72 5G, the Galaxy A52 5G will also feature a quad-camera setup in a rectangular module. The device is expected to be priced at $499 (roughly Rs 36,700).

Both smartphones are expected to launch in early 2021. The exact launch date remains unknown.