Samsung Galaxy A52, A72 leak points to high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays

Samsung is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in its Galaxy A series. And while there is no official launch date for the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, new information suggests that they might arrive sooner than later.

While there’ve been quite a few past rumours about the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, the latest one suggests that the two devices will feature a 90Hz display. Additionally, the 5G version of the Galaxy A52, namely the Galaxy A52 5G, is set to get a 120Hz panel.

According to the leak, obtained via SamMobile, both the 4G Galaxy A52 and A72 will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the 5G Galaxy A52 model will use a Snapdragon 750G chipset. It was previous rumoured that the new 4G Galaxy A series devices would have 60Hz panels, so all we can do now is hope for the best.

Previous rumours about the Galaxy A52 5G suggests that the phone will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. The phone could also get a 64 MP primary sensor paired with a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, 5 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro camera. The phone will also have a 32 MP selfie shooter, an in-display fingerprint reader.

It will also pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The Galaxy A52 5G is expected to run on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box. The phone will arrive in 6GB/8GB RAM options and 128GB/256GB storage options.