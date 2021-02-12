MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy A52, A72 leak points to high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays

Another rumour suggests that the Galaxy A52 5G will feature an IP67 rating.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST

Samsung is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in its Galaxy A series. And while there is no official launch date for the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, new information suggests that they might arrive sooner than later.

While there’ve been quite a few past rumours about the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, the latest one suggests that the two devices will feature a 90Hz display. Additionally, the 5G version of the Galaxy A52, namely the Galaxy A52 5G, is set to get a 120Hz panel.

According to the leak, obtained via SamMobile, both the 4G Galaxy A52 and A72 will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the 5G Galaxy A52 model will use a Snapdragon 750G chipset. It was previous rumoured that the new 4G Galaxy A series devices would have 60Hz panels, so all we can do now is hope for the best.

Previous rumours about the Galaxy A52 5G suggests that the phone will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. The phone could also get a 64 MP primary sensor paired with a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, 5 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro camera. The phone will also have a 32 MP selfie shooter, an in-display fingerprint reader.

It will also pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The Galaxy A52 5G is expected to run on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box. The phone will arrive in 6GB/8GB RAM options and 128GB/256GB storage options.

Close

Related stories

Additionally, a tipster on Twitter (Obtained via GSMArena), uploaded a video that suggests that the Galaxy A52 5G will feature an IP67 rating. The Galaxy A52 5G’s price could be set at EUR 450 (Roughly Rs 39,700), while the 4G models could be priced at EUR 400 (Roughly Rs 35,250).
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Feb 12, 2021 03:40 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.