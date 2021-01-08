Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 prices in India dropped by Rs 2,000: Check details here

File image: Samsung Galaxy A51

The offline prices of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 have been dropped in India by Rs 2,000. The two mid-range Samsung smartphones were launched in early 2020.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 prices in India

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in India has been dropped by Rs 2,000 in India. The smartphone now retails for Rs 27,499 in India for the 8GB + 128GB model.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 India price has also been dropped by Rs 2,000. The smartphone now starts at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB model has also received a price cut and is now available for Rs 22,499.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a tiny centrally-located cutout for the 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A71 gets powered by a 2.2GHz 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB via microSD. Galaxy A71 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging support.

Optics on the back include a quad-camera setup with a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP macro lens.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

The Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 20:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and has up to 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card.

The A51 packs a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 skin on top. The Galaxy A51 boasts a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, 12 MP ultrawide shooter, 5 MP macro camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the A51 opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.