you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A71 goes on sale starting today in India: Specifications, price, features

The smartphone can be bought via Amazon, Samsung e-store and other leading online stores in India.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Samsung’s latest A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A71, has gone on sale starting today in India. The smartphone was launched earlier this month for Rs 29,999. 

Samsung Galaxy A71 price and storage

Galaxy A71 comes in a single 8GB/ 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in three colour options — Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Silver. Samsung Galaxy A71 can be bought via Amazon, Samsung e-store and other leading online stores in India.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a tiny cutout located centrally for the front camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A71 gets powered by a 2.2GHz 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB via microSD. Galaxy A71 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging support.

Optics on the back include a quad-camera setup with a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP macro lens. The camera system comes with features like 8x digital zoom and UHD 4K video at 30 fps. For selfies, there is a 32Mp f/2.0 housed inside the punch-hole cutout of the Infinity-O display.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, GPS/A-GPS, etc. 

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 06:27 pm

