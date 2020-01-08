Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70 get Rs 4,000 price cut before A51, A71 launch in India

Samsung has reportedly reduced the prices of two Galaxy A-series smartphones, the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70. The price drop comes ahead of the rumoured launch of Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 launch next week in India.

Both smartphones have got a Rs 4,000 price cut in India.

The Galaxy A50 now retails for Rs 17,490, down from its previous retail price of Rs 21,490. For the price, users would get 6GB of RAM on the Galaxy A51. After the price drop, the Galaxy A70 with its 6GB + 128GB storage is now available for Rs 23,990, reported 91Mobiles.

The discounted pricing will continue till January 31, 2020.

When it comes to online stores, the Galaxy A50 with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 14,999, whereas the 6GB RAM model is available for Rs 17,990. Galaxy A70, on the other hand, is available for Rs 24,990.

The upcoming Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 are tipped to be priced at Rs 22,990 and Rs 29,990, respectively.

Galaxy A50 specifications include 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 9610 SoC paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and up to 64GB internal memory, a 25MP + 8MP + 2MP triple-camera setup, 25MP front camera, 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.