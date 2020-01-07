Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 European price and availability revealed, may start in India at under 25K

Back in December 2019, Samsung launched two Galaxy A series handsets, the A51 and A71, for 2020 in Vietnam. Both the phones were recently unveiled in Europe, in particular, the Netherlands.

The South Korean smartphone giant provided pricing for the Galaxy A51 and A71. The Galaxy A51 will be available in three colour variants and will start at €370 (Approx. Rs 29,800).

The phone will begin shipping in the Netherlands on January 17 and is already available on pre-order at some Dutch stores. The Galaxy A71, on the other hand, starts at €470 (Approx. Rs 38,000) and will be available in February with the UK getting a more specific timeframe – February 7.

The Galaxy A71 arrives with up to 8GB of RAM and 12GB of storage, while the A51 offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both devices feature an FHD+ Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3.

The quad-camera setup is also seen on the back of both handsets. However, the Galaxy A71 offers a better 64-megapixel primary sensor over the A51’s 48-megapixel main shooter.

The Galaxy A71 gets a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, while the A51 settles for a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging. Both handsets run on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin.

The predecessor to the Galaxy A70 also gets a significant chipset improvement in the form of the Snapdragon 730, while the A51 opts for an Exynos 9611 chipset.

The Galaxy A51 has seen a €20 price increase from its predecessor, while the A71 launched at €50 more than the Galaxy A70. While prices and availability have only been revealed for a couple of European countries, both Galaxy A devices should be on the way to India in the upcoming weeks.