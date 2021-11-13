Rockstar's GTA trilogy remaster fails to impress fans

The company had to recede the PC version of the game because of issues

Fans have expressed displeasure at Rockstar's launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. The compilation includes three remastered versions of classic GTA games - GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas - that comes with various improvements and quality of life features.

The trouble began soon after launch, when fans discovered (via The Polygon) that the PC versions of the game refused to even start for some players. Rockstar then pulled the game from the store, blaming the issues on the company's Rockstar Games Launcher. Players who purchased the game and downloaded it before it was taken off the store, also say they aren't able to play the game.



We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles.

The PC version had still not returned to the digital storefront, at the time of writing this article.

That's not where the problems end. The launcher and the storefront have been down since the game was pulled, which means that people who own other games that rely on the launcher like Grand Theft Auto Online or Red Dead Online, are also unable to play.

Players have also been poking fun at the remaster's use of low-quality character models, removal of fog or other effects and misspellings on signs in-game. Fans are also angry at the way Rockstar outlawed various player made mods for the game, that improved its visuals to a much higher quality than the remaster.