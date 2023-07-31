Reliance Retail launches JioBook laptop priced at Rs 16,499

In keeping with the educational theme, the company has kitted the laptop with JioBIAN, which is a "ready coding environment", that students can use to learn programming languages like C/C++, Java, Python and Perl. (Image: Reliance Jio)

Reliance Retail on July 31 launched the JioBook in India. The 11-inch laptop has an HD screen and an octa-core processor.

The company calls it the "first learning book", aimed at empowering individuals through "their learning journey".

Reliance is pitching the device as a learning companion and a platform for cloud computing. It promises an eight-hour battery life with regular usage.

The device itself seems to be stylish with a matte finish and a slim profile, weighing just 990 grams. The laptop runs on a 2.0 GHz MediaTek MT 8788 octa-core processor which is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and an internal storage capacity of 64GB. The storage can be expanded with microSD up to 256GB.

Instead of running Windows 10 or 11, the JioBook comes with Reliance's proprietary JioOS operating system, which could be a forked version of Google's Android OS. It also supports 4G LTE and has dual-band WiFi support. The keyboard houses 75 keys and it has a trackpad with gesture navigation support.

You can play supported games on it through JioCloudGames, and view educational content using Jio TV.

In keeping with the educational theme, the company has kitted the laptop with JioBIAN, which is a "ready coding environment", that students can use to learn programming languages like C/C++, Java, Python and Perl.

Users will get access to 100GB of cloud storage, and a one-year subscription to Quick Heal's anti-virus software. It runs the entire gamut of Jio's apps and services.

While those specifications may not seem overly impressive, the laptop will cost you Rs 16,499, which is a hard bargain to beat. The device will be put on sale starting August 5 and will be available at Reliance Digital online and offline stores, in addition to Amazon.

"The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options. We believe JioBook will revolutionise the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development," a Reliance retail Spokesperson told the press.

