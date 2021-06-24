Reliance AGM 2021 | JioPhone Next offers some category-first features, says Google

JioPhone Next sale in India starts on September 10, 2021.

JioPhone Next announced by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the 44th RIL AGM is the world’s most affordable 4G smartphone. The affordable 4G smartphone is a gateway for first-time smartphone users to the world of Android apps.

Reliance Jio has partnered with Google to develop the JioPhone Next. Despite being an affordable 4G smartphone, it comes loaded with a bunch of features. The smartphone has a touch-screen display with slightly thick bezels at the top and bottom. It is a fully featured smartphone supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio. It also comes with support for Google Play Store through which users will have access to Android apps. Jio Phone Next is powered by an extremely optimised version of Android developed especially for the Indian market.

Google, in its blog post, shared more details on the JioPhone Next features. Both companies have worked closely to develop useful voice-first features that enable these users to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates.

Users can translate the content on their screen to their preferred language with a tap of a button. Moreover, they can also have it read back to them in their own language. This is possible with the features called Read Aloud and Translate Now that are seamlessly integrated into the OS allowing these features to work with any text on their phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos.

The JioPhone Next also comes with App Actions that enable Google Assistant to deliver a great experience with many of the Jio apps. In addition to asking for the latest cricket scores or a weather update, you can also ask Google Assistant to play music on Jio Saavn or check your balance on My Jio.

In terms of camera, the JioPhone Next features a single camera sensor on the back that is claimed to offer high-quality performance. It will also offer clearer photos at night and in low-light situations to HDR mode that brings out a wider colour and dynamic range in photos. Google said that these features are a first for affordable phones in India. The company has also partnered with Snap to integrate Indian-specific Snapchat Lenses directly into the phone’s camera.

JioPhone Next sale in India starts on September 10, 2021. The pricing details will be announced in the coming days.