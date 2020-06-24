App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale on June 24: Check new price, specifications, storage options

The smartphone will be available for purchase via mi.com, amazon.in until stocks last.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale in India at 12 noon on June 24. The midrange smartphone has got multiple price revisions since its launch and now starts at Rs 16,999. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available for purchase via Mi India website and Amazon India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price and storage options

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale begins at 12 pm in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase via mi.com, amazon.in until stocks last. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three storage options. 

The 6GB + 64GB model can be bought for Rs 16,999, up from its launch price of Rs 14,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB storage option would be available for Rs 18,499 (launch price: Rs 16,999). The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999. 

related news

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three colour options — Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications and features 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout on top for the 32MP front camera. 

In terms of optics at the back, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has four camera sensors on the back with a 64MP primary lens at the helm. The other three camera sensors feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock for unlocking the device. 

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. 

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:59 am

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

