Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 price, specifications announced

Redmi Note 11S price in India is expected to be around Rs 16,000.

Redmi Note 11S price and specifications have been announced. The budget smartphone was unveiled at the Redmi Note 11 launch event. The Redmi Note 11S India launch event is set to take place on February 9. The device is expected to come with the same specifications in India.

Redmi Note 11S price

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11S in three storage options. The base 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at $249 (roughly Rs 18,600), whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at $279(roughly Rs 20,900). Redmi Note 11 price for the 8GB + 128GB variant is set at $299 (roughly Rs 22,400). The device comes in Graphite Grey, Twilight Blue, and Pearl White colours.

The device is expected to launch in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant. Redmi Note 11S India price and availability details will be announced at the event on February 9.

Redmi Note 11 price

The base Redmi Note 11 price starts at $179 (roughly Rs 13,400) for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The phone also comes in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB options, which are priced at $199 (roughly Rs 14,900) and $229 (roughly Rs 17,200).

Redmi Note 11S specifications

Redmi Note 11S features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera. It has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor under the hood.

The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a stereo speaker setup. On the back, there is a quad-camera setup. The main 108MP sensor is the same one found on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Review) and the Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review). The phone has an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro.

Redmi Note 11 specifications

Redmi Note 11 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM. There is a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and two 2MP sensors. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP front camera.

The phone has a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Both devices run Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.