MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 price, specifications announced

Redmi Note 11S launch in India is confirmed to take place on February 9.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST
Redmi Note 11S price in India is expected to be around Rs 16,000.

Redmi Note 11S price in India is expected to be around Rs 16,000.

Redmi Note 11S price and specifications have been announced. The budget smartphone was unveiled at the Redmi Note 11 launch event. The Redmi Note 11S India launch event is set to take place on February 9. The device is expected to come with the same specifications in India.

Redmi Note 11S price

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11S in three storage options. The base 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at $249 (roughly Rs 18,600), whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at $279(roughly Rs 20,900). Redmi Note 11 price for the 8GB + 128GB variant is set at $299 (roughly Rs 22,400). The device comes in Graphite Grey, Twilight Blue, and Pearl White colours.

The device is expected to launch in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant. Redmi Note 11S India price and availability details will be announced at the event on February 9.

Redmi Note 11 price

Close

Related stories

The base Redmi Note 11 price starts at $179 (roughly Rs 13,400) for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The phone also comes in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB options, which are priced at $199 (roughly Rs 14,900) and $229 (roughly Rs 17,200).

Redmi Note 11S specifications 

Redmi Note 11S features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera. It has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor under the hood. 

The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a stereo speaker setup. On the back, there is a quad-camera setup. The main 108MP sensor is the same one found on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Review) and the Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review). The phone has an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro.

Redmi Note 11 specifications 

Redmi Note 11 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM. There is a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and two 2MP sensors. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP front camera.

The phone has a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Both devices run Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and the Note 1 Pro 4G. You can click here to check the specifications and pricing details of the two devices.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Redmi #Redmi Note 11 #Redmi Note 11 Pro #Redmi Note 11s #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Jan 26, 2022 08:54 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.