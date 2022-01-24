Redmi Note 11S India launch on Feb 9; Business Lead Sneha Tainwala shares company's 2022 plans

Redmi Note 11S price in India is expected to be around Rs 17,000.

Think of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India and you will have a mention of the Redmi Note series. The most recent offering from Xiaomi’s sub-brand was the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which came with many best-in-class, value for money (VfM) specifications. It has been almost a year since the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series as the company works on refreshing the lineup with the Redmi Note 11 series with the Redmi Note 11S launch in India.

In November 2021, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11T 5G as a budget 5G smartphone in India under Rs 20,000. The device was also the first smartphone under the Note 11 series in India. Redmi is now gearing up for its first launch of 2022 under the Note 11 series. Ahead of the official unveiling, Redmi Business Lead Sneha Tainwala spoke to Moneycontrol about the upcoming Redmi Note 11S India launch event and more.

Excerpts from the Interview:

Redmi Note series is immensely popular worldwide with over 240 million units sold across markets. What key factors do you think are the driving force for the exemplary sales numbers?

At Redmi, we are focused on pushing ourselves to make technology more accessible for our consumers and bring them products with a high performance-to-price ratio. With our Redmi Note 10 series, we brought a revolutionary change in the segment by experimenting with a range of form factors. We are overwhelmed with the response we have received from our Xiaomi fans to these devices. It is our focus on offering a perfect amalgamation of hardware and software that helped us meet the needs of more and more users.

The Redmi Note series has always been an absolute favourite among millions of our users globally. We will continue to stay true to our core philosophy of democratising technology for the masses and bringing products with the best specs and highest quality at honest pricing. We hope to continue and deliver on our commitment to bringing high-end technologies at affordable price points.

How popular has the Redmi Note lineup been in India? Could you share some details around the overall sales figures so far?

Our mission has always been to make technology more accessible to people across the country. The Redmi Note Series is a well-established and successful product range under the Redmi portfolio. Since the launch of the first Redmi Note device, the Note Series has showcased a commitment to bringing the latest technology to our consumers. As per the recent data from IDC India Monthly Smartphone Tracker November 2021, we have sold over 65 million units since the first launch of the Note series in India, a few years ago.

Xiaomi has already launched 1 Redmi Note 11 series smartphone (Note 11T 5G) in India. We are gearing up for another one under the series. Could you share some more details about it?

The Redmi Note T series is designed to disrupt the status quo in ‘Technology’ by offering the best-in-class performance with breakthrough innovations. Our S series stands right in the middle of the classic Note and Pro series with an aim to bring ‘Superior Technology’, whereas the classic Note is the undisrupted champion, known for offering the best in its segment.

The Redmi Note series is yet again ready to take the mainstream segment a notch higher with an offering that is more than a user expects. Setting the bar high, the Redmi Note 11S is set to launch In India on February 9, 2022. With the Redmi Note 11S, we have tried to create the same premium offering that the S series is known for. Through the upcoming device, we aim at attaining leadership in the mainstream device category.

The Note 11T 5G came with VfM specifications for those who wanted to be 5G-ready but on a budget. What’s the USP of the Note 11S that Redmi wants to highlight considering that most smartphones in the budget segment share many specs?

We are consistently working towards bringing high-end technologies at affordable price points in the hands of our users. The Redmi Note 11 series devices will come with best-in-class features, with an AMOLED display and advanced camera capabilities, pushing the boundaries of tech innovation in the segment.

Editor’s note: The Redmi Note 10S featured an AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The word on the web is that Xiaomi could introduce 90Hz refresh rate support on the Redmi Note 11S. With regards to the camera, the Redmi Note 11S is said to feature a quad-camera setup on the back. There will be a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, which is also seen on the likes of the more expensive Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review), Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Review) and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Review). There will also be an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. Tainwala did not confirm the Redmi Note 11S specifications. Therefore, it is best to wait for some official details.

Rumour has it that the Redmi Note 11S will come with the MediaTek chipset. Could you confirm this and how will the choice of chipset benefit the consumer?

Request you to stay tuned for the launch.

Editor’s Note: Tainwala did not confirm the rumour around the Redmi Note 11S’ processor details. The Redmi Note 10S came with a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. It would be safe to expect the Redmi Note 11S to come with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, which comes with some minor improvements over the G95. If not MediaTek, the next possible chipset that the Redmi Note 11S could feature is the Snapdragon 680. However, this chipset is likely to feature in the Redmi Note 11 4G. Therefore, we assume that the Redmi Note 11S will feature MediaTek’s Helio G96 chip.

The Redmi Note 11S is the second budget offering. When can we see the “Pro” models in India? Any word on the timeline? Any forecast in terms of growth (both sales numbers and products) for Redmi India?

With the Redmi Note 10 series, we have always aimed to push the boundaries of technology, to constantly create new possibilities for our fans. This year, now we’re doing it again, by introducing two new devices in our Redmi 11 series portfolio. At Redmi, innovative technology and quality bring our users a fresh experience with every device. The upcoming Redmi Note 11S will be no exception – and with the introduction of the best technology & refreshed user experience, we are confident that it will reflect a similar growth and popularity as that of the Redmi 10 series and all its predecessors. So, we foresee 2022 to be an exciting year for Redmi. Our fans & community can expect a lot coming from the Note family which implies they will get to see more high-end offerings, premium quality, and affordable pricing.

The Redmi Note 10 series set a benchmark with many first-in-category features. How difficult does it become to maintain the level, especially with the increasing cost of components?

Each Note series has focused on bringing significant upgrades across various parameters and we have taken a quantum leap across all important aspects such as camera, display, and performance making that device the best and the most demanding device in the segment. Launched last year, Redmi Note 10 Series proved to be a true game-changer in the smartphone industry. The success of the Redmi Note 10 series has moved us to newer heights. With the newest addition to the Redmi Note series, we want to build the series’ unique strengths in best-in-class camera capabilities and smooth display. We are confident that the upcoming Redmi 11 Series will be a hit with consumers thanks to its upgraded next-generation technology.

Editor’s note: Did the company just confirm the 90Hz refresh rate support rumour by mentioning “smooth display”? It sure looks like.

In terms of sales and offers, what will be your strategy for the Redmi Note 11 series?

We are focused on maintaining parity in the price to performance ratio. With that intention, we will continue to work with our partners and look at offering the best price. Honest pricing has always been a recurring theme for us at Redmi and we will continue to stand true to our core philosophy.

As per the IDC report for Q3, online channels contributed to the majority of sales. Are you planning to bring in different offers for offline partners? Especially keeping in mind the challenges, they have been facing during the pandemic.

At Xiaomi India, we ensure we introduce similar offers and discounts across both offline and online channels. We believe that both channels have their own unique value, and their growth and success is equally important for us. With the pandemic-induced restrictions and challenges, industries across witnessed an increase in online demand. Based on the IDC report, online channels accounted for a 52 percent share of the overall sales which was driven by festive sales. We stay true to our promise of providing similar offers and discounts to both channels and our 2022 strategy ensures a good mix of offline and online and looking forward to strong sales growth for the entire year.