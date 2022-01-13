MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Redmi Note 11s India launch confirmed ahead of Xiaomi 11T Pro event

Redmi Note 11s price in India could be set under Rs 20,000

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Redmi Note 11s India launch has been officially confirmed. Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi took to Twitter to tease the launch of its new budget smartphone in India. The Redmi Note 11s will be the second smartphone in India under the Redmi Note 11 series after the Redmi Note 11T 5G, which was announced late last year. The exact Redmi Note 11s India launch date remains unknown at the moment.

The company did not reveal the Redmi Note 11s launch date in its teaser post. It does reveal the purple colour option and a protruding camera module. The phone will have a triple-camera setup on the back as per rumours. There will be a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

Redmi Note 11S is also rumoured to launch in 6GB/ 8GB RAM options with 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage. The phone is said to draw power from a MediaTek processor. It is currently unknown if the device will come with 5G network support. The company already has a 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000 and is likely to offer the Note 11S with a 4G chip. Also, considering that 5G processors are expensive, combined with the leaked specifications, we can assume the Note 11s to support 4G VoLTE only. The phone could come with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. 

Redmi Note 11s price in India is expected to be under Rs 20,000. It will compete against the likes of the Realme 8s, the upcoming Realme 9i and Redmi’s own Redmi Note 10 Pro. 

Xiaomi is also launching another smartphone in the premium category later this month. The Xiaomi 11T Pro launch event will be hosted on January 19. It will take on the likes of the iQOO 9 series and the OnePlus 9RT.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Redmi #Redmi Note 11 #Redmi Note 11s #smartphones
first published: Jan 13, 2022 01:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.