Redmi Note 11s India launch confirmed ahead of Xiaomi 11T Pro event

Redmi Note 11s India launch has been officially confirmed. Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi took to Twitter to tease the launch of its new budget smartphone in India. The Redmi Note 11s will be the second smartphone in India under the Redmi Note 11 series after the Redmi Note 11T 5G, which was announced late last year. The exact Redmi Note 11s India launch date remains unknown at the moment.

The company did not reveal the Redmi Note 11s launch date in its teaser post. It does reveal the purple colour option and a protruding camera module. The phone will have a triple-camera setup on the back as per rumours. There will be a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

Redmi Note 11S is also rumoured to launch in 6GB/ 8GB RAM options with 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage. The phone is said to draw power from a MediaTek processor. It is currently unknown if the device will come with 5G network support. The company already has a 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000 and is likely to offer the Note 11S with a 4G chip. Also, considering that 5G processors are expensive, combined with the leaked specifications, we can assume the Note 11s to support 4G VoLTE only. The phone could come with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

Redmi Note 11s price in India is expected to be under Rs 20,000. It will compete against the likes of the Realme 8s, the upcoming Realme 9i and Redmi’s own Redmi Note 10 Pro.