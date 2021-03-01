Redmi Note 10 live images leak key specifications; to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, 5000 mAh battery

The Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi Note 10 live images have leaked. The live images confirm the key Redmi Note 10 specifications ahead of the launch. The budget smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC and pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 10 series launch in India is scheduled for March 4. Xiaomi is expected to launch three smartphones under the series - Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch, the leaked images confirm that the standard Note 10 will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The phone will have a hole-punch cutout at the top-centre for the front camera.

Under the hood, there will be an 11nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC. It will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The leaked images also reiterate a previous leak of the Redmi Note 10 sporting a 48MP quad-camera setup on the back.

The phone will come in 4GB +64GB, 6GB + 64GB storage configurations. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. Xiaomi will launch the phone in three colours - White, Green, and Grey.

The company has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will feature a 108MP camera sensor. It is safe to assume that the top-end model, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, will get the 108MP smartphone camera sensor.