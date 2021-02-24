Redmi Note 10 specifications leaked; full HD+ AMOLED display, 48MP quad-camera tipped

The Redmi Note 10 series branding

Redmi Note 10 series India launch is scheduled for March 4. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at the launch event.

The company has started teasing some of Redmi Note 10's specifications ahead of the event. While the key details have been kept under wraps, some other specifications Redmi Note 10 have been leaked through a retail box.

An image of a leaked retail box posted on Twitter reveals that the budget smartphone will come with an AMOLED display. It will have a hole-punch cutout and a full HD+ resolution.

The leaked image also reveals that Redmi Note 10 will have a 48MP rear camera setup at the back.

Xiaomi has already confirmed some of the Redmi Note 10 series specifications ahead of the launch. The Note 10 series will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. It was previously rumoured that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with a Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone is confirmed have a hole-punch display and a Hi-Res audio certification.

Rumours suggest that the Note 10 Pro will sport an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will come in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB storage options. The device will come in Blue, Black and Bronze colours.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 storage options had also leaked. The Redmi Note 10 Pro will come with Bronze, Blue and Grey colour options. The device will be launched in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB RAM options.

The standard Redmi Note 10 will come in White, Green and Grey colour options. Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 in 4GB +64GB, 6GB + 64GB storage configurations. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

The smartphone series is also confirmed to come with a big battery and faster charging. We can expect the devices to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Other Redmi Note 10 series specifications confirmed so far include an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance and Gorilla Glass 5 on the display, among others.