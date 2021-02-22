Redmi Note 10 Pro Max India launch tipped alongside Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro on March 4

Redmi Note 10 series launch in India is confirmed for March 4. Ahead of the launch, the company has started teasing the key Redmi Note 10 specifications and features. It was previously rumoured that the company would launch the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro. A new rumour now claims that there is a third smartphone that could launch alongside the two budget smartphones.

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at the Redmi Note 10 series india launch event on March 4, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles. The report also reveals the storage variants and colour options of the Pro Max model.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will come in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB storage options. The device will come in Blue, Black, and Bronze colours.

Previously, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 storage options had also leaked. The Redmi Note 10 Pro will come with Bronze, Blue, and Grey colour options. The device will be launched in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB RAM options. The standard Redmi Note 10 will come in White, Green, and Grey colour options. Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 in 4GB +64GB, 6GB + 64GB storage configurations. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

Redmi Note 10 series specifications

Xiaomi has confirmed some of the Redmi Note 10 series specifications ahead of the launch. The Note 10 series will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. It was previously rumoured that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with a Snapdragon 732G SoC. However, Xiaomi is rumoured to launch 4G and 5G variants of the smartphone. It could be possible that the 5G variant will come with a Snapdragon 750G variant.

The phone is confirmed to come with a hole-punch display and a Hi-Res audio certification. Rumours suggest that the Note 10 Pro will sport an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone series is also confirmed to come with a big battery and faster charging. We can expect the devices to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Other Redmi Note 10 series specifications confirmed so far include an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance, Gorilla Glass 5 on the display, etc.