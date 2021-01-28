MARKET NEWS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 RAM, storage and colour options leaked ahead of official launch

Leaked Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications suggest that the device will come with an IPS LCD display supporting up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Moneycontrol News
January 28, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

Xiaomi may host the Redmi Note 10 launch in India in February. According to a new report, the Chinese smartphone company will launch the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. As we wait for the official confirmation on the same, tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications.

Agarwal, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, claims that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 series in India in February 2021. The exact launch date of the midrange smartphone series is unknown at the moment. 

The tipster has leaked the Redmi Note 10 series colour options and storage configuration details for the Indian market. According to Agarwal, Redmi Note 10 Pro will come Bronze, Blue, and Grey colour options. The device will be launched in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB RAM options. 

The standard Redmi Note 10 will come in White, Green, and Grey colour options. Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 in 4GB +64GB, 6GB + 64GB storage configurations, according to the report.

There is no word on the “Pro Max” variant, which could be a successor to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max launched last year.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications 

Leaked Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications suggest that the device will come with an IPS LCD display supporting up to 120Hz refresh rate. The report also suggests that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The same SoC is found on the Poco X3 (Review). It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. Xiaomi is also expected to pack a massive 5,050 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Xiaomi is yet to make an official announcement on the Redmi Note 10 series launch. Although Agarwal’s leaks are credible most times, it is recommended to take the leaked inputs with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.
TAGS: #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Jan 28, 2021 09:38 am

