Realme XT 730G to launch as Realme X2 in India with Realme Buds Air on December 17

Realme has confirmed that the company would be launching the Realme XT 730G as Realme X2 in India. Realme X2 would be a spec-bumped version of the Realme XT, which is already available on sale in India. The X2 launch is scheduled for December 17 at 12.30 pm in New Delhi.



As the name suggested, the Realme XT 730G would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor at heart. The company’s tweet has now confirmed that the Realme XT 730G would be launched in India as Realme X2. The poster accompanying the tweet reveals that the Realme X2 would be launched in a green colour option.

Other than the processor, Realme X2 is confirmed to get a 32MP front camera instead of 16MP on the Realme XT. The smartphone is also getting support for 30W SuperVOOC fast charging tech.

Rest of Realme X2 specifications are expected to be the same as the Realme XT. This means that the Realme X2 would feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. There would be a water-drop notch on top for the front-facing camera.

The most significant change in the Realme X2 spec sheet is the processor. Realme X2 would get a Snapdragon 730G variant, instead of Snapdragon 712 chip on the Realme XT (Review). This would make the Realme X2 the only smartphone in the company’s portfolio to feature the Snapdragon 730G processor, sitting below the Realme X2 Pro (Review).

According to a recent report, Realme would launch the Realme X2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for around Rs 17,000. We can expect Realme to launch 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants of the Realme XT 730G.

Optics on the back include quad-cameras with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors for depth mapping and macro shots.