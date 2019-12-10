Flipkart listing 'accidentally' leaks Realme Buds Air price before official launch on December 17

Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme XT 730G aka Realme X2 on December 17. Alongside the midrange smartphone, Realme would also unveil its first-ever truly wireless earbuds called the Realme Buds Air.

Realme has already revealed the first look of the Realme Buds Air, which seems to be heavily-inspired by the Apple AirPods. While the company has teased many features of the Realme Buds Air, the price hasn’t officially been revealed as yet. However, it seems like Flipkart may have accidentally revealed the price of Realme Buds Air before the official launch.

MySmartPrice managed to take a screenshot of the Realme Buds Air Flipkart listing before it was deleted. According to the listing, Realme Buds Air in Black colour option would be priced at Rs 4,999. The listing also confirms that the Realme Buds Air box would come packed with a USB Type-C cable for charging the case.

Realme has set up a microsite that reveals some Realme Buds Air features. The truly wireless earbuds would be available in three colours — Yellow, Black and White. Realme Buds Air comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and also sport a 12mm Bass boost driver. The new audio device also comes with instant auto-connection support where the user requires to just open the case for a moment to connect the earbuds to the device.

Besides these features, Realme Buds Air has been teased to support Google Assistant and feature touch controls for managing calls and music.