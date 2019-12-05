Realme XT 730G to be priced under Rs 17,000; Realme 'AirPods' to launch alongside

Realme is confirmed to launch the Realme XT 730G in India on December 20. The smartphone is already available on sale in China as Realme X2, which means only the price for various storage models is a mystery. A new report claims to have leaked the price of Realme XT 730G a couple of weeks before its official launch.

Realme launched the Realme XT (Review) earlier this year with a Snapdragon 712 SoC. The company, at the launch itself, had confirmed that it would launch a Snapdragon 730G variant of the Realme XT in December.

According to 91Mobiles, Realme would launch the Realme XT 730G with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for around Rs 17,000. The price, if valid, would be slightly higher than the Realme XT, which was launched in India for Rs 15,999.

Other specifications include 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The smartphone gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and Glass 4 protection on the front and back, respectively. The water-drop notch on top would house a 32MP front camera.

Optics on the back include quad-cameras with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors for depth mapping and macro shots. Realme XT 730G would get a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. Realme is also said to launch 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants of the Realme XT 730G.

Realme may launch the Realme XT 730G as Realme X2, a watered-down variant of the Realme X2 Pro (Review).