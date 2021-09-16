MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Exclusive: Realme Narzo 50 series India launch next week alongside Realme Band 2, more AIoT products

While the Narzo 50A launch in India is certain for next week, the company could also launch more devices under the series.

Pranav Hegde
September 16, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

Realme Narzo 50 series India launch is imminent. Moneycontrol has learnt from its industry sources that the company will launch the Narzo 30 series successor in India next week. The Narzo 50 series will make its global debut in India between September 20-24.

Our sources could not confirm the number of smartphones launching under the Narzo 50 series. While the Narzo 50A launch in India is certain for next week, the company could also launch more devices under the series. These could include the Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro. These devices are likely to launch in 4G and 5G variants. It is also possible that the rumoured Narzo 50i could debut alongside. It is unknown if all the mentioned devices will be launched at the same time at the Realme event next week or in a staggered manner.

A Realme India executive refused to comment on the matter.

Our sources tell us that the company will also debut two AIoT products. One of the two products could be the upcoming Realme Band 2, which will go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Details about the second AIoT product remain unknown. We speculate that it could be the Robot Vacuum cleaner that was launched earlier in 2021.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth exclusively confirmed with Moneycontrol that the company would launch its robot vacuum cleaner in India later this year.

Realme India Chief Marketing Officer, Francis Wong has already teased the launch of the Narzo 50A in the country. The entry-level smartphone from the series will feature a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC under the hood. The device will replace the existing Narzo 30A (Review) that is available in India for Rs 8,999. We can expect the Narzo 50A price in India to be around the same.
Pranav Hegde
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Sep 16, 2021 12:51 pm

