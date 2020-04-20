Realme indefinitely postpones the launch of its Narzo 10 series in India

Realme's upcoming Narzo series is facing quite a few hurdles with the company postponing the launch date of the devices for the second time in less than a month. The Realme Narzo series was set to arrive in India on March 26, but the date had been pushed after India went on a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, last week the company announced that it would unveil the Narzo series tomorrow (April 22).

Now, Realme has confirmed that it would once again postpone the launch of its Narzo series. The news comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently shared an order that prohibited the supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies. The company has also decided to postpone online sales of other Realme smartphones.

In an official statement, Realme said; "On principle aligned, people's health comes first at Realme, and we will follow the Government directives issued in best interests of the people."

While details surrounding the Realme Narzo series are scarce, the company has already confirmed a few details about the phones. The Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A seem like replacements for the Realme 5 and Realme 5i. We know one or both phones will have 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support and a 6.5-inch screen with a waterdrop notch.