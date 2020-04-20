App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme indefinitely postpones the launch of its Narzo 10 series in India

The Realme Narzo series is expected to launch in India's under 10K smartphone market.

Carlsen Martin

Realme's upcoming Narzo series is facing quite a few hurdles with the company postponing the launch date of the devices for the second time in less than a month. The Realme Narzo series was set to arrive in India on March 26, but the date had been pushed after India went on a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, last week the company announced that it would unveil the Narzo series tomorrow (April 22).

Now, Realme has confirmed that it would once again postpone the launch of its Narzo series. The news comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently shared an order that prohibited the supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies. The company has also decided to postpone online sales of other Realme smartphones.

In an official statement, Realme said; "On principle aligned, people's health comes first at Realme, and we will follow the Government directives issued in best interests of the people."

While details surrounding the Realme Narzo series are scarce, the company has already confirmed a few details about the phones. The Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A seem like replacements for the Realme 5 and Realme 5i. We know one or both phones will have 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support and a 6.5-inch screen with a waterdrop notch.

The Realme Narzo 10 is expected to get a quad-camera setup, while the Narzo 10A will have three rear cameras. The Realme 6i, which debuted in midway through March, looks a lot like the Realme Narzo 10. The Realme 6i boasts a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, MediaTek G80 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support and 6.5-inch HD+ LCD, features in line with the Realme Narzo 10. The Realme Narzo series is expected to launch in India's under 10K smartphone market.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

