Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 6i with 48 MP primary camera, 5,000 mAh battery launching tomorrow: All you need to know

The Realme 6i will likely compete with smartphones under 10,000 rupees.

Carlsen Martin

Chinese device-maker Realme launched two smartphones under the Realme 6 series in India earlier this year. Considering the Realme 6 recently took over the “Pro” mantle, the upcoming Realme 6i will likely replace the vanilla Realme 5. While the Realme 6i will be unveiled tomorrow, several details about the handset have already been revealed.

The company previously confirmed that the Realme 6i would be the first smartphone to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The latest teaser, courtesy of the company’s Myanmar Facebook page, suggests that the Realme 6i will also pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast-charging support.

In optics, the Realme 6i offers a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel sensor at the helm. The other sensors will likely include an ultrawide, depth, and a macro shooter. Realme has also confirmed a 16-megapixel AI selfie camera on the front of the Realme 6i. The phone will feature a waterdrop notch as opposed to a hole punch notch on the Realme 6.

The Realme 6i could also get an FHD+ IPS LCD screen, as opposed to the HD+ displays on the Realme 5 and Realme 5i. However, the Realme 6i will very likely ditch the higher refresh rate. The Realme 6i is expected to run on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin out-of-the-box.

Other details about the Realme 6i are relatively unknown. However, the Realme 6i’s specifications suggest that it will replace the Realme 5, which means it should be priced under Rs 10,000.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 04:47 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

