Realme 5 series brings the quad-camera experience at never before seen prices: Here's everything you need to know

Realme has launched the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro at an event in Delhi on August 20. Both the phones bring a couple of firsts to the table. Realme 5 is the first smartphone under Rs 10K to feature a quad-camera setup, while the Pro variant is the first to introduce four rear cameras under 15K. So, let's take a look at all the details about the Realme 5 series.

Realme 5 Pro

The first under Rs 20K smartphone with four rear cameras runs on the Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. The phone gets a 6.3 -inch FHD+ LCD screen with a teardrop notch that houses a 16-megapixel camera, similar to that on the Realme X.

The Realme 5 Pro gets a 4035 mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support, which is capable of a 0 to 100 percent charge in 80 minutes. The phone runs on the latest Android Pie with the ColorOS 6 skin.

For optics, the Realme 5 Pro packs a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Realme 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage, while the top-tier model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 16,999. You also get a third version priced at Rs 14,999 (6GB+64GB). The phones will be available in a Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colours with a holographic effect.

The Realme 5 Pro will be available on the 4th of September 2019 on Flipkart.

Realme 5

The Realme 5 is the first smartphone in India to feature a Snapdragon 665 SoC. The processor is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front that houses a -megapixel shooter. The Realme 5 sports a 5000 mAh battery and runs on the latest Android Pie with the latest ColorOS 6 skin.

The Realme 5 gets a 12MP primary shooter coupled with an ultra-wide lens, macro lens and portrait lens. The Realme 5 starts at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, going up to Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/128GB model. The Realme 5 also gets a third mid-tier variant at Rs 10,999 for 4GB/64GB variant. Realme also confirmed that the device is splash resistant. The Realme 5 will launch in Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green finishes.

The Realme 5 will be available on the 27th of August on Flipkart.

The Realme 5 series takes the value for money proposition to the next level by delivering quad cameras at never before seen prices. The Realme 5 duo will give the company an edge in its ongoing battle to dethrone Xiaomi as India's biggest smartphone player.