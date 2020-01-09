Realme 5i with 5,000 mAh battery and quad-camera setup launched in India at Rs 8,999

Realme’s 5 series has had incredible success in the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone maker recently added another handset to its famed 5 series. The Realme 5i just launched in Indian markets and debuts as yet another competitive smartphone under Rs 10,000.

The Realme 5i is only available in one configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, priced at Rs 8,999. The handset is available in two colours – Forest Green and Aqua Blue. The first sale of the device begins on January 15 at noon. Customers will receive Jio benefit up to Rs 7,550 on the purchase of a Realme 5i from realme.com or Flipkart.

Before we get into the specs of the Realme 5i, it’s worth noting that there isn’t much that separates the 5i from the vanilla Realme 5. While the Realme 5i support for reverse wired charging, it also gets, what seems like a downgraded front camera. However, you do get more RAM and storage at a lower price as compared to the vanilla Realme 5.

Realme 5i Full Specs

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC with the Adreno 610 graphics. The Realme 5i packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging. It runs on Android 9 Pie with the Color 6.0.1 skin. On the front, you get a 6.52-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) screen with a waterdrop notch.

In terms of cameras, the setup on the Realme 5i is pretty similar to that on the standard Realme 5. The four cameras on the back consist of a 12-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture primary sensor, 8-megapixel, f/2.3 ultrawide lens, and two 2-megapixel, f/2.4 lenses for depth and macro mode. The 8-megapixel, f/2.0 front shooter on the Realme 5i does seem like a downgrade as compared to the 13-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie camera on the Realme 5.