Realme GT Neo 5 SE specifications, pricing leaked; could use upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 series chip

The Realme GT Neo 5 SE is expected to make its debut sometime soon. The Realme GT Neo 5 was recently unveiled in China as the first smartphone to support 240W wired fast charging. Shortly after its launch in China, the phone was rebranded as the Realme GT 3 and showcased at MWC 2023.

Now, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE has been spotted on Chinese certification website TEENA and benchmarking platform Geekbench. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE will come with at least 8GB of RAM and will run on Android 13. However, the phone will also feature an unannounced Snapdragon chipset.



Realme GT Neo5 SE visits Geekbench.

8GB RAM

Android 13

Unannounced processor (could be called the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Youth Edition)#Realme #RealmeGTNeo5SE pic.twitter.com/TKLMwLnJFe

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 11, 2023

While Sharma has suggested that the chip in question could be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Youth Edition chip, it is highly unlikely. We believe that the Realme GT Neo 5 SE will likely use one of the new Snapdragon 7 series chips that Qualcomm is unveiling on March 17. Reports suggests that it could be the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 or Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC.

The chip is expected to be accompanied by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. According to a report by Gizmochina, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE could feature a 6.74-inch Tianma T7+ OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. Additionally, the panel will feature a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2160Hz PWM dimming. The report also suggests Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back as well as an aluminium frame.

#realme #RealmeGTNeo5 SE or Lite specs Model no RMX 3700

6.75" 1.5K 144Hz OLED display

Tianma T7 display

2160Hz PWM dimming

64,MP(OV64M/B, f/1.79, 25mm)

8MP(IMX 355)+2MP rear

SM 7475

5500mah + 100W

Android 13 #RealmeGTNeo5SE#RealmeGTNeo5Lite pic.twitter.com/ayx0iPGJ8c

— Tunk Sai Kumar (@tsaikumar1989) March 2, 2023

For optics, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE is expected to get 64 MP OmniVision OV64M primary sensor with OIS support and an 8 MP OV08A10 ultra-wide lens. We could also see a third 2 MP sensor for macro shots or depth sensing. On the front, the phone will likely use the standard 16 MP Samsung S5K3P9 selfie camera.

Lastly, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE could also pack a 5,000 mAh battery, although it isn’t expected to feature the extreme charging speeds of the Realme GT Neo 5. Instead, it will feature 100W fast charging support, which is still quite fast but falls well short of the 240W and 160W mark from the Realme GT 3 5G. The report also suggests that the Realme GT Neo 5 price will start from CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 21,350) in China.