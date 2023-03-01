English
    MWC 2023 | Realme GT3 with 240W fast charging launched globally

    The smartphone can charge in just 10 minutes, thanks to the new 240W wired charging capabilities

    Moneycontrol News
    March 01, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Realme)

    (Image Courtesy: Realme)

    Chinese phone-maker has launched the Realme GT3, which has been making waves for its 240W fast-charging technology that charges the phone fully in just 10 minutes, globally.

    The smartphone is powered by a 4600mAh battery, which Realme says can be charged to 50 percent in just four minutes. It is currently the fastest-charging phone available.

    To keep battery temperature in check, Realme has used a massive vapor chamber that covers the phone's SoC, and more than half of the battery. There are 13 temperature sensors on board to monitor heat.

    Also Read | Realme working on own version of Apple's Dynamic Island feature, titled Mini Capsule

    There is also an intelligent mode selection feature that automatically adjusts the power according to usage - travel, sleep, and car and Realme says the battery will retain 80 percent of its capacity after 1,600 cycles.

    Specs

    It is a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 device with Android 13 and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

    There is a triple-camera module on the back featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

    Realme is also touting the "Pulse Interface System", which is a rectangular LED strip next to the camera, on the back of the phone. It can be customised in 25 colours, and can alert you to notifications and act as a charging indicator.

    The phone has been priced at $649 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which translates to around Rs 53,000.

    Also Read | MWC 2023 | A roundup of most talked-about smartphones at the biggest mobile tradeshow

