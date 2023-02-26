MWC 2023 | Here's a roundup of the most anticipated smartphones at the biggest mobile tradeshow

1/10 The Mobile World Congress 2023 is just around the corner. The event will play host to the world’s biggest players in the mobile phone industry, where OEMs will showcase everything from concepts to new communication tech and of course, smartphones. Throughout next week, we will see a ton of new devices as well as older devices as Barcelona plays host to one of the biggest events in the mobile world. So here are the most anticipated smartphones coming to MWC 2023 in Barcelona.

2/10 First off is the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The Xiaomi 13 Pro was unveiled in China back in December 2023 and will be hitting global markets on February 26, a day ahead of MWC 2023. However, the smartphone will undoubtedly be showcased at the event. One of the big highlights of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is the brand’s partnership with Lecia for the cameras on the device.

3/10 The OnePlus 11 Concept will also make its debut at MWC 2023. The latest concept phone from OnePlus is a rebranded version of the OnePlus 11 5G that was unveiled in India earlier this month with exciting new tech. OnePlus recently teased the back panel of its concept smartphone, which features a striking design infused with blue LED strips.

4/10 The Realme GT 3 will also be unveiled globally at MWC 2023. The Realme GT 3 will arrive as the first smartphone in the world to support 240W fast charging. The phone will also have an LED light on the back near the cameras. The Realme GT 3 will debut as a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 5 that was unveiled in China earlier this month.

5/10 Tecno Phantom V Fold is the first foldable smartphone by the company and is making its way to MWC 2023, on February 28 to be precise. Tecno’s first foldable smartphone has officially been teased by the brand and has been confirmed to use a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Tecno noted that the Phantom V Fold will be the world's first left-right foldable smartphone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor.

6/10 Nokia is also set to bring several budget smartphone offerings to MWC 2023. The smartphone maker already released the C02 entry-level handset earlier this week and is set to showcase other devices in its G series and C series with the focus on repairability and sustainability. Nokia will also showcase the latest in 5G and what to look forward too in the future, i.e., 6G.

7/10 The Honor Magic 5 series and the Honor Magic Vs are also making their debuts in Barcelona tomorrow. The Honor Magic 5 series will debut as the company’s flagship offering and will likely adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Honor Magic Vs will follow last year’s Honor Magic V as the company’s second foldable smartphone offering.

8/10 Sony is also expected to showcase the Xperia 1 V at MWC 2023. The Xperia 1 V will likely debut as a camera-focused phone for enthusiasts who appreciate the ‘Pro’ mode. The Sony Xperia 1 V is also expected to have a triple-camera setup at the back with a periscope camera and will use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

9/10 Oppo is expected to showcase the technology behind the Find N2 Flip at MWC 2023. The Oppo Find N2 horizontal folding smartphone could also make a debut at the tradeshow, although it might not get an official global release. Additionally, the new generation of Assisted Reality smart glasses, Oppo Air Glass 2, will be available to experience, while OPPO’s second self-developed chip MariSilicon Y, and the OHealth H1 family health monitor concept devices can also be explored at MWC 2023.