Realme GT Neo 5 launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz OLED Display, RGB LED Lighting, 240W Charging

The Realme GT Neo 5 has officially been unveiled in China. The Realme GT Neo 5 arrives as the first smartphone to support up to 240W fast charging, making it the fast-charging speed of any smartphone in the world.

Realme GT Neo 5 Price

The Realme GT Neo 5 price is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 30,500) for the base 8GB/256GB with 150W charging. The Realme GT Neo 5 also comes in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/256GB variants that will set you back CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 32,900) and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 35,350), respectively.

Additionally, the Realme GT Neo 5 model with 240W charging is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 39,000) for the base 16GB/256GB configuration. The GT Neo 5 also comes in a 16GB/1TB variant that will set you back CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 42,650). The Realme GT Neo 5 comes in Purple Realm Fantasy, Sanctuary White, and Zhou Yehei (Black) colours.

Realme GT Neo 5 Availability

As of now, there is no word that about the Realme GT Neo 5’s availability outside China. However, Realme has teased the launch of a new smartphone coming this month. The teaser suggests that the phone in question will be the Realme GT 3, which could be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 5. We believe that the Realme GT 3 is launching in India and global markets in the coming weeks, ahead of MWC 2023.



The Realme GT Neo 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The GT Neo 5 packs a 4,600 mAh battery and comes with 240W fast charging support. The Realme GT Neo 5 with 150W charging packs a larger 5,000 mAh battery.

The handset sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K LED display with a pixel density of 450 ppi. The panel boasts a refresh rate of 144Hz, which Realme claims that the screen sports a “7-speed intelligent adaptive refresh rate”. The display boasts a 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The screen supports 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+.

For optics, the Realme GT Neo 5 gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS at the helm. The Neo 5 also features an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro shooter. On the front, the Realme GT Neo 5 opts for a 16 MP selfie camera sensor by Samsung. The handset runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

Realme has also updated the design of its latest GT series smartphone, adding an RGB LED rectangle on the back of the GT Neo 5. The RGB LED light is fully customizable for different apps and can even provide low battery notifications. The Realme GT Neo 5 also features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and more.