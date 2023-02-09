English
    Realme GT Neo 5 launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz OLED Display, RGB LED Lighting, 240W Charging

    The Realme GT Neo 5 debuts as the first smartphone in the world to support 240W charging.

    Carlsen Martin
    February 09, 2023 / 10:34 PM IST

    The Realme GT Neo 5 has officially been unveiled in China. The Realme GT Neo 5 arrives as the first smartphone to support up to 240W fast charging, making it the fast-charging speed of any smartphone in the world.

    Realme GT Neo 5 Price

    The Realme GT Neo 5 price is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 30,500) for the base 8GB/256GB with 150W charging. The Realme GT Neo 5 also comes in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/256GB variants that will set you back CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 32,900) and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 35,350), respectively.

    Additionally, the Realme GT Neo 5 model with 240W charging is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 39,000) for the base 16GB/256GB configuration. The GT Neo 5 also comes in a 16GB/1TB variant that will set you back CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 42,650). The Realme GT Neo 5 comes in Purple Realm Fantasy, Sanctuary White, and Zhou Yehei (Black) colours.


    Realme GT Neo 5 Specifications 