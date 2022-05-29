English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Realme GT Neo 3T global launch confirmed, Snapdragon 870 SoC tipped

    The Realme GT Neo 3T also has a power button on the right, although it doesn’t look like a fingerprint reader, which suggests that the upcoming device will opt for an in-display scanner. This means that the Realme GT Neo 3T will sport an AMOLED display.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

    Realme has confirmed the arrival of a new smartphone in its GT series. The Realme GT Neo 3T is set to get a global launch soon. Realme is yet to reveal details about the GT Neo 3T, while an official launch date hasn’t been announced.

    Realme recently took to Twitter to confirm the global launch of the GT Neo 3T. The Twitter poster does confirm that the Realme GT Neo 3T will have a hole-punch camera cutout on the left as opposed to the centre on the Realme GT Neo 3 (Review).

    The Realme GT Neo 3T also has a power button on the right, although it doesn’t look like a fingerprint reader, which suggests that the upcoming device will opt for an in-display scanner. This means that the Realme GT Neo 3T will sport an AMOLED display.

    According to a report by MySmartPrice, the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3T with model number RMX3371 was spotted on the Geekbench benchmark database. The listing confirms that the GT Neo 3T will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 mobile platform. The phone will also come pre-loaded with Android 12.

    Apart from the chip, the GT Neo 3T will feature 8GB of RAM by default, although the device may also be offered in a 12GB configuration. Other specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3T are yet to be revealed, although we should get more information soon.

    Close

    Related stories



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Qualcomm Snapdragon #Realme #smartphones
    first published: May 29, 2022 04:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.