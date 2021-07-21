Realme GT Master Explorer Edition, GT Master Edition launched with 120Hz AMOLED display, triple cameras: Check details

Realme just dropped two smartphones in its flagship GT series in China. The Realme GT Master Edition and GT Master Explorer Edition feature a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel, very-capable 5G chipsets, a triple-camera setup, a sizeable battery and super-fast charging.

Realme GT Master Edition Price

The Realme GT Master Edition’s price in China starts from CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,500) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while doubling the storage to 256GB will set you back CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 30,000). The phone is available in Dawn and Snow Mountain colour options.

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition Price

The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 33,400) for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant costs CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 36,900). The Master Explorer Edition is offered in Suitcase Apricot and Suitcase Grey colours.

Realme GT Master Edition Specifications

The Realme GT Master Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 778 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and DC Dimming. The screen also sports a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The GT Master Edition packs a 4300 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Realme GT Master Edition gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone opts for a 32 MP selfie shooter in the hole-punch cutout. The handset also features optimised cooling technology with a vapour chamber and runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition Specifications

The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of storage. It sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,100 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and DC Dimming. The screen also features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide Sony IMX481 shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone opts for a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It also features dual speakers, a vapour chamber for cooling, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support.

The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. There’s a 4D vibration engine and NFC connectivity. Both Master Edition phones will go on sale in China from July 29, although there is no information about international availability.