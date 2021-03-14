English
Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro launch in India on March 24: Everything you need to know

The Realme 8 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart post its launch.

Moneycontrol News
March 14, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

Realme 8 series India launch date has been announced. The company will launch the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro in india on March 24. Realme confirmed the Realme 8 launch date via teaser video.

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro specifications have leaked multiple times in the past. Realme India CEO Madhav recently teased the illuminating rear panel of the upcoming Realme 8 series. Like the Blue variant, the illuminating colour option will have the “Dare to Leap” branding.  

The upcoming budget smartphone will come with an AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. We can expect the device to come with a 90Hz or a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is also confirmed to feature a 108MP quad-camera setup on the back. The 8 Pro is tipped to feature a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. 

The Realme 8 box teased by Sheth also confirms that the device will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It will get powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The phone will also get a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back. It will pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging out of the box.

The Realme 8 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart post its launch.
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
