Realme 8 Pro's 108 MP main camera detailed ahead of launch

The Real 8 Pro is set to become the first smartphone in Realme’s lineup to feature a 108 MP camera sensor.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST

Realme recently concluded its second Camera Innovation Event, showcasing the capabilities of the 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 coming to the Realme 8 series. The ISOCELL HM2 features 9 to 1 pixel binning technology and up to 3x lossless zoom.

The Real 8 Pro is set to become the first smartphone in Realme’s lineup to feature a 108 MP camera sensor. The camera sensor was unveiled back in September and recently featured on the Xiaomi Mi 10i. The Realme 8 Pro’s 108 MP camera sensor will use all-new in-sensor zoom technology to offer 3x zoom that the company claims will be better than the traditional telephoto lens.

The ISOCELL HM2 is a 1/1.52” sensor with 0.7 μm pixel size that can shoot still up to 12000*9000 pixel resolution. It can record video in up to 4K resolution at 120fps. The Realme 8 Pro can also achieve higher zoom clarity with the new in-sensor zoom technology.

image3

Realme noted, “In Realme 8 Pro’s camera, 3x mode activates a new In-sensor Zoom, which will only use the 12 megapixels mapped with the zoomed part to generate an image. The imaging process is faster because of the smaller size on the 12MP photo, enabling Realme 8 Pro to take eight 12MP photos in a row and then input them into the clarity enhancement algorithm to further increase the image clarity.”

There’s a new Starry Mode as well as the world's first Starry Time-lapse Video. It shoots 30 photos across 480 seconds (8 minutes) which then results in a one-second time-lapse video and the process is then repeated until the desired end result. The new portrait filters include Neon Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh Portrait, and AI Color Portrait.

The event also gave us a closer look at the Realme 8 Pro's back panel, revealing a quad-camera setup sitting on a square-shaped camera module. You can also see the gradient finish and 'Dare to Leap' branding on the back. The Realme 8 and 8 Pro's launch date is yet to be revealed, although it might be sooner rather than later.
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Mar 2, 2021 06:26 pm

