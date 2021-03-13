English
Realme 8 series India launch date expected to be announced soon as Flipkart listing goes live

The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro will be available on Flipkart post-launch.

Moneycontrol News
March 13, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

Realme 8 series launch in India is imminent. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone series has been listed on Flipkart, confirming the availability on the e-commerce website post its launch. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has also teased the illuminating rear panel of the Realme 8 series.

The Flipkart listing does not reveal much about the Realme 8 series. However, it does confirm the availability of the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro on Flipkart post-launch.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also teased the illuminating rear panel of the upcoming Realme 8 series. Like the Blue variant, the illuminating colour option will have the “Dare to Leap” branding. 

Realme has already confirmed some of the Realme 8 specifications. The upcoming budget smartphone will come with an AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. We can expect the device to come with a 90Hz or a 120Hz refresh rate display.

It is also confirmed to feature a 108MP quad-camera setup on the back. The 8 Pro is tipped to feature a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The Realme 8 box teased by Sheth also confirms that the device will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It will get powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The phone will also get a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back. It will pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging out of the box.
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
