Realme 10 Pro+ 5G sale in India starts today at 12:00 noon via Flipkart

The Realme 10 Pro+ is set to go on sale for the first time in India later today. The Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G was released in the country last week alongside the Realme 10 Pro 5G with a couple of firsts for the ‘Number’ series. So let’s take a look at what’s on offer with the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 10 Pro Plus Price in India

The Realme 10 Pro+ price in India starts from Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Realme 10 Pro+ also comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations that will set you back Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. The Realme 10 Pro Plus is offered in Dark Matter, Nebula Blue, and Hyperspace Gold colour options.

Realme 10 Pro+ Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with the Mali-G68 GPU. The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

The Realme 10 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 61-degree 2.5D curved sides, making it the first smartphone in Realme’s Number series to feature a curved display. The screen on the 10 Pro+ boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the 10-bit panel supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and HDR10+.

For optics, the Realme 10 Pro+ features a 108 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The Realme 10 Pro+ also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It has dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint reader, and 5G standalone (SA) technology.