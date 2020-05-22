App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

POCO M2 Pro listing spotted on certification websites, may pack a mid-range chipset

The M2 Pro could also be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Carlsen Martin

Last week, Xiaomi finally announced a successor to the Poco F1 in the form of the Poco F2 Pro. However, before the launch of the Poco F2 Pro, we reported about another smartphone under the Poco branding that seems to be over the horizon. Now, the Poco M2 Pro has been spotted once again on the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance databases.

The Bluetooth SIG listing shows us that the phone will run on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin and will feature Bluetooth 5.0 support. Additionally, the Wi-Fi Alliance listing shows the phone running on the same software and supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

XDA Developers noticed that the code-name “gram” has previously appeared in the kernel source code for Redmi Note 9 Pro, which suggests that the Poco M2 Pro could be refreshed Redmi Note 9 Pro. To recall, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC.

While we cannot confirm that the Poco M2 Pro will get a Snapdragon 720G chip, it will likely fall in the premium mid-range market, with a Snapdragon 7 series chipset. It is also worth mentioning that Xiaomi has since removed all mentions of the Poco M2 Pro from its official website.

Details of the Poco M2 Pro are few are far between. For now, Xiaomi is putting all its focus on the new Redmi 10X lineup. Since the start of 2020, Xiaomi has announced two phones in Poco lineup in the form of the mid-range Poco X2 and flagship Poco F2 Pro.

First Published on May 22, 2020 07:19 pm

tags #Poco #smartphones #Xiaomi

