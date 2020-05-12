Poco F2 Pro with SD865 SoC, 64MP quad-camera setup launched: Check price, specifications, features

Poco F2 Pro has made its global debut via an online event. The much-anticipated Poco smartphone comes as a successor to the two-year-old popular smartphone Poco F1. As expected, the Poco F2 Pro is a rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro.

Poco F2 Pro price and storage

Poco F2 Pro comes in two storage variants — 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. Both these variants are priced at 499 Euro (roughly Rs 40,700) and 599 Euro (roughly Rs 48,900).

It comes in four colour options — Neon Blue, Phantom White, Electric Purple, and Cyber Grey

Poco F2 Pro India launch details are currently unavailable.

Poco F2 Pro specifications

Poco F2 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that offers an all-screen experience without any kind of notch or hole-punch cutout, resulting in a 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Other Poco F2 Pro display specifications include HDR10+ support, WideVine L1 certification and TUV Rheinland eye-care certification. For unlocking the device, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, Poco F2 Pro gets powered by a 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, paired with X55 modem for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 up to 8GB RAM LPDDR5 and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal memory. Poco claims that the AnTuTu score of the Poco F2 Pro’s performance unit is 589.983, which is higher than OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20+.

For thermal heat management, Poco F2 Pro features LiquidCool technology 2.0

The performance unit is completed by a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging. Poco claims that users can get up to 13.5 hours worth of gameplay or 24 hours talk-time on the Poco F2 Pro. When the device runs out of juice, the Poco F2 Pro can be refuelled from zero to 100 in 63 minutes.

In optics, Poco F2 Pro sports a quad-camera setup on the back. The circular camera module features a 64MP Sony IMX686 f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP 123-degree f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 5MP macro lens.

For selfies, the pop-up camera has a 20MP f/2.0 sensor.

Poco F2 Pro runs on Android 10-based MiUi 11 and comes with Poco Launcher 2.0.