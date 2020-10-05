172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|poco-c3-launch-in-india-on-october-6-expected-price-specifications-5922041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poco C3 launch in India on October 6: Expected price, specifications

Poco C3 launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm on October 6 in India.

Moneycontrol News

After the Poco X3 (review), Poco is launching a new smartphone called the Poco C3 in India. The company has teased some of the Poco C3 specifications, suggesting that it will be a budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 sitting below the Poco M2, and competing against the likes of Redmi 9 Prime (Review), Realme C12 (Review), among others.

Poco C3 launch in India

Poco C3 launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm on October 6 in India. The budget smartphone will be launched via a live-stream event, which can be viewed on YouTube and other Poco India social media channels.

Poco C3 price in India

Poco C3 price will be unveiled at the launch event on October 6. However, based on the teased specifications, we can expect the Poco C3 price in India to start under Rs 10,000.

Poco C3 specifications

Teased Poco C3 specifications suggest that the budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 will be a rebranded Redmi 9i.

In that case, Poco C3 could feature a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a water-drop notch on top for the 5MP AI selfie camera. The square-shaped module is likely to house a 13MP AI triple-camera setup on the back. 

The Poco C3 could be powered by the MediaTek G35 SoC. The phone will run on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. Poco C3 also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 08:44 am

