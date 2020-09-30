172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|poco-m2-on-open-flipkart-sale-starting-september-30-heres-all-you-need-to-know-5902501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poco M2 on open Flipkart sale starting September 30: Here's all you need to know

Poco M2 price starts at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant.

Moneycontrol News

Poco M2 will be available on open sale starting September 30 in India. The company was previously making the budget smartphone available for purchase via flash sales on Flipkart. Poco M2 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base variant.

Poco M2 price in India

Poco M2 price starts at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The company has also launched a 6GB + 128GB variant for Rs 12,499. Poco M2 is available in three colours namely, Pitch Black, Slate Blue, Brick Red.

The smartphone competes against the likes of Redmi 9 Prime (review), Realme C12 (Review), Realme Narzo 20, and other smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India.

related news

Poco M2 specifications 

Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a water-drop notch for the 8MP front camera. 

The back, which sports a dual-tone finish similar to the Poco M2 Pro (review), features an AI quad-camera setup. There is a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. Poco M2 has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner under the camera sensors. You also get face unlock as an alternative biometrics solution. 

Under the hood, Poco M2 features a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB variant. The smartphone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. 

Poco M2 runs on Android 10-based MiUi 11 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n at 2.4GHz, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 08:54 am

tags #Flipkart #Poco #Poco M2 #smartphones

