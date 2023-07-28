Photoshop's Generative Expand will complete your images using AI

If a picture size is small, the AI will generate the rest of the photo and fill in content that matches the context of the original photo. (Image: Reuters)

Adobe has announced a new feature for Photoshop (beta) that will let users fill out images with what the company calls a "upcropping tool".

As Adobe sells it, the feature allows you to expand beyond the original dimensions of a picture by adding AI-generated content. If a picture size is small, the AI will generate the rest of the photo and fill in content that matches the context of the original photo.

For example, if there is a photo of a tropical resort that is cropped, rather than stretching it to an ungodly mess of pixels, the AI will instead create a larger photo by filling the empty area based on the location and context. This will allow you to create a bigger picture while maintaining the original.

(Image: Adobe)

"Suppose your subject is cut off, your image is not in the aspect ratio you want," wrote Adobe in a blog post. "or an object in focus is misaligned with other parts of the image — you can use Generative Expand to expand your canvas and get your image to look like anything you can imagine".

To try out the feature, start a free trial of Photoshop and then download and install Photoshop (beta). The company said that it will be announcing more AI-based features later in the year.