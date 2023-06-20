Adobe's deal to acquire Figma under threat from EU regulators
European antitrust regulators are preparing to launch a formal investigation into Adobe's $20 billion deal to buy rival Figma later this year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing four people with direct knowledge of the move.
Reuters
June 20, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
