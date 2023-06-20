English
    Adobe's deal to acquire Figma under threat from EU regulators

    European antitrust regulators are preparing to launch a formal investigation into Adobe's $20 billion deal to buy rival Figma later this year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing four people with direct knowledge of the move.

    Reuters
    June 20, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
    Tags: #Adobe #EU #Figma #World News
