Oppo Reno 8T official launch date set for February 8: Fiberglass-Leather Design, 100 MP Portrait Camera confirmed

Oppo Reno 8T has got an official launch date in the Philippines. The Oppo Reno 8T has long been rumoured to makes its debut and comes over half a year after the global release of the Reno 8 series.
The Oppo Reno 8T launch is set to take place on February 8 in the Philippines. While Oppo Philippines has rolled out a teaser for the Reno 8T, not much has been disclosed about the device apart from its design.
Oppo has also set up a dedicated page for the Reno 8T. The page confirms that the handset will feature a 100 MP Portrait Camera. However, this may not refer to the camera lens but to a mode within the camera system. The design also reveals a triple-camera setup on the back of the Reno 8T. The Oppo Reno 8T will also come in Black and Orange colour options.
Moreover, the Black model appears to have a glass back, while Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 8T orange variant will feature a Fiberglass-Leather design to give the phone a ‘flagship feel’. Additionally, it will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 48-month ‘fluency protection’ to increase the lifespan of the battery.