Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ Launched: Check price, specifications

Oppo has officially launched the Reno 9 series in China. The Oppo Reno 9 series brings three new smartphones to the fray including the Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+.

Oppo Reno 9 Price

The Oppo Reno 9 price in China is set at CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 28,600) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the Reno 9 comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 30,850) and CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 34,300), respectively. The Oppo Reno 9 is offered in Black, Gold, Pink Gradient, and Red colour options.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Price

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro price in China is set at CNY 3,499 (Roughly Rs 40,000) for the base 16B/256GB trim and CNY 3,799 (Roughly Rs 43,450) for the 16GB/512GB model. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro is offered in Black, Gold, and Pink Gradient colour options.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Price

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ price in China is set at CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 45,750) for the base 16B/256GB trim and CNY 4,399 (Roughly Rs 50,300) for the 16GB/512GB model. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro is offered in Black, Gold, and Mint colour options. The Oppo Reno 9 series will be available for purchase in China from December 2. The Oppo Reno 9 series could make its global debut sometime early next year.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Specifications

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Reno 9 Pro+ will also use the MariSilicon X NPU found on the Oppo Find X5 Pro. The Reno 9 Pro+ runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. Moreover, the phone packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Additionally, the phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit Curved AMOLED display with a 394 PPI pixel density. The panel sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 240Hz. The display supports HDR10+ and boasts a peak brightness of 950 nits. The screen’s hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

For optics, the Reno 9 Pro+ gets a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 6P lens, and OIS. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter that doubles as a macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Reno 9 Pro will also use the MariSilicon X NPU found on the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

Additionally, the phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit Curved AMOLED display with a 394 PPI pixel density. The panel sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 240Hz. The display supports HDR10+ and boasts a peak brightness of 950 nits. The screen’s hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

For optics, the Reno 9 Pro gets a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 7P lens and an 8 MP ultrawide camera. The Reno 9 Pro runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. Moreover, the phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 9 Specifications

The Oppo Reno 9 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is worth noting that 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB Reno 9 models use LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

Additionally, the phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit Curved AMOLED display with a 394 PPI pixel density. The panel sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 240Hz. The display supports HDR10+ and boasts a peak brightness of 950 nits. The screen’s hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

For optics, the Reno 9 Pro+ gets a 64 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 6P lens paired with a 2 MP sensor. Moreover, the phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. The Reno 9 runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.