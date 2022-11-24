English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Live: Day 6 - INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ Launched: Check price, specifications

    The Oppo Reno 9 series features a starting price of CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 28,600).

    Carlsen Martin
    November 24, 2022 / 07:29 PM IST

    Oppo has officially launched the Reno 9 series in China. The Oppo Reno 9 series brings three new smartphones to the fray including the Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+.

    Oppo Reno 9 Price

    The Oppo Reno 9 price in China is set at CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 28,600) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the Reno 9 comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 30,850) and CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 34,300), respectively. The Oppo Reno 9 is offered in Black, Gold, Pink Gradient, and Red colour options.

    Oppo Reno 9 Pro Price

    The Oppo Reno 9 Pro price in China is set at CNY 3,499 (Roughly Rs 40,000) for the base 16B/256GB trim and CNY 3,799 (Roughly Rs 43,450) for the 16GB/512GB model. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro is offered in Black, Gold, and Pink Gradient colour options.

    Related stories

    Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Price

    The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ price in China is set at CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 45,750) for the base 16B/256GB trim and CNY 4,399 (Roughly Rs 50,300) for the 16GB/512GB model. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro is offered in Black, Gold, and Mint colour options. The Oppo Reno 9 series will be available for purchase in China from December 2. The Oppo Reno 9 series could make its global debut sometime early next year.

    Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Specifications 

    The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Reno 9 Pro+ will also use the MariSilicon X NPU found on the Oppo Find X5 Pro. The Reno 9 Pro+ runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. Moreover, the phone packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

    oppo reno 9 pro plus

    Additionally, the phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit Curved AMOLED display with a 394 PPI pixel density. The panel sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 240Hz. The display supports HDR10+ and boasts a peak brightness of 950 nits. The screen’s hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

    For optics, the Reno 9 Pro+ gets a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 6P lens, and OIS. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter that doubles as a macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor.

    Oppo Reno 9 Pro Specifications 

    The Oppo Reno 9 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Reno 9 Pro will also use the MariSilicon X NPU found on the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

    Additionally, the phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit Curved AMOLED display with a 394 PPI pixel density. The panel sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 240Hz. The display supports HDR10+ and boasts a peak brightness of 950 nits. The screen’s hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

    reno 9 pro

    For optics, the Reno 9 Pro gets a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 7P lens and an 8 MP ultrawide camera. The Reno 9 Pro runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. Moreover, the phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

    Oppo Reno 9 Specifications 

    The Oppo Reno 9 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is worth noting that 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB Reno 9 models use LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

    Additionally, the phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit Curved AMOLED display with a 394 PPI pixel density. The panel sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 240Hz. The display supports HDR10+ and boasts a peak brightness of 950 nits. The screen’s hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

    For optics, the Reno 9 Pro+ gets a 64 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 6P lens paired with a 2 MP sensor.  Moreover, the phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. The Reno 9 runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #MediaTek #Oppo #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: Nov 24, 2022 07:29 pm