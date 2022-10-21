English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Bajar Gupshup | Oct 21, 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition launched in India ahead of show's season finale

    The new Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in India is set at Rs 45,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model. However, Oppo is yet to announce pricing of the House of the Dragon Edition in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST

    Oppo has unveiled a new edition of the Reno 8 Pro in India. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition debuts in the country just ahead of the season finale of the prequel of HBO’s popular TV show Game of Thrones.

    Oppo is yet to announce pricing of the Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Edition in India. The new Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in India is set at Rs 45,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The phone is available in Glazed Black and Glazed Green colour options.

    The specifications of the Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon edition will likely be available on October 24, right after the season finale of House of the Dragon that will take place on October 23. We should get more details about the Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Edition in the coming days.

    While the specifications of the Reno 8 Pro House of the Dargon (HOTD) Edition are the same as the standard Oppo Reno 8 Pro, the phone has a few design tweaks and HOTD themed accessories. In the box, you get several dragon-themed accessories, including a SIM ejector tool, a phone holder, and a key chain with the Targaryen Sigil. You also get a message and a Dragon Egg collectible.

    The two Green and Black colours also represent the opposing factions in House of the Dragon with Alicent Hightower’s faction dawning the Greens and Rhaenyra Targaryen leading the Blacks. Additionally, the phone also has a cover with a golden Targaryen house sigil. The case is styled in the scaly dragon skin of Balerion the Black Dread.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity Max SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED dispaly, and  80W fast charging support. The phone has Oppo's in-house Mari Silicon X NPU which is a dedicated camera chip to improve photography and videography results.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Game of Thrones #House of the Dragon #MediaTek #Oppo #smartphones
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 02:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.