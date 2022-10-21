Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition launched in India ahead of show's season finale

Oppo has unveiled a new edition of the Reno 8 Pro in India. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition debuts in the country just ahead of the season finale of the prequel of HBO’s popular TV show Game of Thrones.

Oppo is yet to announce pricing of the Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Edition in India. The new Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in India is set at Rs 45,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The phone is available in Glazed Black and Glazed Green colour options.

The specifications of the Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon edition will likely be available on October 24, right after the season finale of House of the Dragon that will take place on October 23. We should get more details about the Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Edition in the coming days.

While the specifications of the Reno 8 Pro House of the Dargon (HOTD) Edition are the same as the standard Oppo Reno 8 Pro, the phone has a few design tweaks and HOTD themed accessories. In the box, you get several dragon-themed accessories, including a SIM ejector tool, a phone holder, and a key chain with the Targaryen Sigil. You also get a message and a Dragon Egg collectible.

The two Green and Black colours also represent the opposing factions in House of the Dragon with Alicent Hightower’s faction dawning the Greens and Rhaenyra Targaryen leading the Blacks. Additionally, the phone also has a cover with a golden Targaryen house sigil. The case is styled in the scaly dragon skin of Balerion the Black Dread.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity Max SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED dispaly, and 80W fast charging support. The phone has Oppo's in-house Mari Silicon X NPU which is a dedicated camera chip to improve photography and videography results.